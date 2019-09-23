Obituary of Daniel Noah Peterson

Daniel Noah Peterson 36, a resident of Sacramento CA, and formerly of Grass Valley, CA, was born in Spokane WA on November 25, 1982, and passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in a tragic tanker truck accident in South Lake Tahoe.

Daniel was a soon-to-be father, son, brother, uncle and his greatest achievement in life was finding his true love, Brianne (Bri) Joppa, as she was the world to him.

Daniel graduated from Nevada Union High School, followed by completing his CNA license and then graduating and earning his commercial trucking license.

In Daniel’s earlier years he went through the Nevada City School district attending and graduating from Nevada City Elementary, Deer Creek, Seven Hills and Nevada Union High School. He enjoyed playing little league baseball in the Nevada City league and went through the scouting program in Nevada City achieving the rank of Life Scout. Daniel also loved his summer trips to Washington and Wisconsin visiting his grandparents, Al and Mary Alice Robinson and Richard and Connie Peterson, plus many of his aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Daniel loved spending his time in the outdoors, finding different swimming holes and enjoying the California sun. He loved going on hikes and spent a great amount of time in the mountains. He was an avid dirt bike rider spending countless hours finding new trails to ride. In addition to this, he took numerous flying lessons having had a special interest in flying, and was also involved in martial arts. Daniel and Bri loved going on countless trips to the ocean, creating many treasured memories together.

Words cannot express the grief and shock of this loss. Daniel was one of the most selfless, caring, and giving souls on this earth. He leaves behind so many people that loved him, and for the family, the world has simply stopped. We all just want one more hug, and one more “I love you.”

Our beloved Daniel will be greatly missed and is survived by his loving and caring life partner, Bri Joppa; mother, Diane Peterson; father and step-mother; Dan and Darolanne Peterson, siblings; Christopher Peterson, Dylan DeLaVega, Darek Peterson, Jacob Peterson, Jennifer Peterson, step-sister; Nicolette Hughes (Brian), and Grandmother, Connie Peterson, plus numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Daniel is preceded in death by his loving grandparents; Al and Mary Alice Robinson, Richard Peterson and Uncles; Don Peterson and Alvern Robinson.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28th @ 2:00 p.m. at Twin Cities Church, 11726 Rough and Ready Highway, Grass Valley, CA.

The community is welcome to come and celebrate Daniel’s life with us.