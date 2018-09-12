Obituary of Daniel Joseph Piña

Daniel Joseph Piña went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2018 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, CA surrounded by family and friends. He was 74 years old. Daniel was born on January 24, 1944 in Hawthorne, California to Luis and Virginia Piña.

Memorial Services will be held at Twin Cities Church on Friday, September 14 at 12:00 noon to 1p.m. A viewing will be held at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Church services followed by a private processional, burial, and graveside prayer for immediate family only please.

Dan grew up in Hermosa Beach on the corner of 5th and Prospect, attended grade school at St. James Catholic School, and graduated from Redondo Union High School with the Class of 1961. On January 26, 1963 he married his soul mate Dorothy Ann Gricol, who calls him the love of her life and best friend. He worked all through his childhood, running a newspaper route, then at The Mermaid on the strand, The Beach Broiler, and at The Insomniac in Hermosa in high school. In 1965 he began his career in the construction industry, specializing in excavating and grading contracts. He started his first company Piña Excavating Contractors and did many excavating and demolition jobs in Redondo, Hermosa, and Manhattan Beach areas, and Los Angeles and Orange Counties. He was especially proud of his work at the Toyota National Head Quarters in Torrance. He founded a recycled building materials store for brick, hardware, and lighting in Lomita called Handy Dan's in the 1970's for people to restore historical homes and find unique antique pieces. His son Robert got the knack for restoration and carried on in construction with altering and remodeling historic LA homes, where he remains today. In 1985 the family moved to Nevada County and Daniel continued his work in excavation and grading with his company Timberline. He went on to sell ATM machines for his son Dan Jr., daughter Renee, and son-in-law Rick Houston's Grass Valley company Evergreen Teller Services for several years in California and then in Portland, Oregon. It was one of the largest distribution companies west of the Mississippi in the 1990's.

Daniel loved classic cars and was a member of the Magoo's Car Club in Hermosa Beach with his 1950 Ford Mercury in high school. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, had a passion for cooking, and being a foodie. His wife called him an 'equipment junkie,' and he especially loved heavy equipment and the excavating and grading business, which he learned from his father, and taught to his son Michael. His daughter Nicole and son-in-law Geoff took his passion for tractors and dump trucks and carried on the tradition when they opened Four Seasons Landscape Materials in 2004.

He was a huge football fan, and stayed loyal to his So. Cal teams The Rams, Dodgers, and Lakers. Dan loved sports and coached his children's baseball, softball, basketball, and football teams. He loved the NU Miners and cheering on his oldest daughter Anna's boys John and Landon Low. He was proud of all of his grandchildren and their endeavors. Dan will be missed by all of his family and friends, with whom he frequently kept in touch. He was very social and enjoyed their company at dinners and family functions. Relationships were sacred to Dan and he loved people. His youngest daughter Dominique shared his joy of helping others and compassion as a Registered Nurse.

Dan was thankful to be in the care of her Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital colleagues and friends, who showed such tenderness and dignity to him in his final days.

Dan is survived by their seven children, seventeen grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Anna (Rory) Low of Penn Valley, CA Renee (Rick) Houston of Tigard, OR, Daniel (Dawn) Piña Jr. of Wilsonville, OR, Robert (Bill Jones) Piña of Los Angeles, CA, Michael Piña of Lincoln, CA, Nicole (Geoff) Murphy of Penn Valley, CA, and Dominique (Brandon) Byers of Penn Valley, CA. Grandchildren Johnny Ellis, Laura Durham, Remy Piña, Brent Houston, Jessica Easton, James Piña, Sofia Piña, Taylor Low, Claire Houston, Morgan Piña, Robert Houston, Savannah Piña, John Low, Landon Low, Zoey Murphy, Hazel Byers, and Joelle Byers. Great Grandchildren Leila Carter, Phoenix, Hasalie, and Kyara Ellis, and Alex, Ava and Frankie Durham. His niece Tracey Walton of Palos Verdes, CA, whom he considered like his own daughter. His sisters Maria "Cookie" (John) Padgett of Atascadero, CA, and Susie (Rick) Rose of Torrance, CA. As well as his many adored cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Daniel was preceded in death by his Father Luis Piña in 1986, Mother Virginia Piña in 1994, father-in-law John Gricol in 2001, Beloved Great Nephews Ryan and Brett Newman in 2006, Brother Louis in 2012, sister-in-law Julie Daugherty in 2016, and mother-in-law Rita Gricol in 2016.

Dan was a member of Twin Cities Church, where he and his wife Dorothy were baptized in 2016. He loved the Lord and was comforted in death with his assured salvation and promise of eternal life. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.