Obituary of Daniel Howe

Daniel Howe was called to his Heavenly Home on March 8, 2019. He was 82. He passed away from Lewy Body Dementia. He was at home in the presence of his wife Barbara, three daughters and a close family friend.

Dan's Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on April 4, 2019 at Twin Cities Church, 11726 Rough and Ready Hwy, in Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Dan was born in Minnesota and moved with his parents, Daniel and Peggy Howe, to Southern California at age 3. He was a member of the Boy Scouts during his youth. He graduated from Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles, CA. Shortly after graduation, he joined the United States Navy where he served 4 years on a minesweeper. Upon discharge, he began his 32 year career with Pacific Bell Telephone Company in management. After retirement from Pac Bell at age 56, he and his wife moved to Grass Valley, CA, where they lived for 25 years. Due to increasing health issues, they moved in 2014 to Sun City Lincoln Hills to be closer to family and medical services. Throughout his life he loved to serve his community in many ways. He was a volunteer with the Hawthorne Police Department as a Reserve Police Officer. He served at Interfaith Food Ministries in Grass Valley for 12 years. He was a Deacon and an Elder in his church in Southern California and served in many capacities in his church in Northern California.

Dan was a loving family man who enjoyed camping, dirt bike riding, water skiing, wood crafts, taking cruises and family vacations. Backyard parties and gatherings with friends were a highlight to him. His big smile and sense of humor were always present and shared with everyone around. He will be missed by all.

Dan is survived by his loving wife and soul mate of 59 years, Barbara; daughters Sheri (Greg), Wendy (Brian) and Christy; four grandchildren Nick, Brittany, Courtney and Zach and one great granddaughter Ella.

Dan's joy in life, regardless of circumstances, was due to his love and commitment to the Lord Jesus Christ.