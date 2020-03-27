Obituary of Daniel H. Spencer

Daniel H. Spencer, devoted husband, father of three and grandfather of three, passed away peacefully at his home in Grass Valley on March 15, 2020. His wife of 13 years, Michele, was with him when he died.

Dan was born August 4, 1947 in Glendale, California, one of six children, to Rex and Marjorie Spencer and was raised in Montrose, Glendale and Burbank, California.

He married his first wife Martha in 1970 and started a family when he finished his service in the U.S. Army. Together they had 3 children.

Dan had a successful 36 year career as an assessor with Placer County specializing in commercial property appraisals.

Dan loved people and was a genuinely kind, empathic, principled and loving man. He loved photography, following football, and working with his hands. He had many friends, but his most avid hobby was keeping up with the lives of his siblings, nieces and nephews, kids and grandkids.

In addition to Michele and Martha, Dan’s remaining survivors include: His children, Marjorie Alice Howe, Daniel Lee Spencer and Peter Andrew Spencer; his stepsons, Michael and Scott Branner; and his grandchildren Alicia, Olivia and Wesley Howe. His remaining siblings are his sisters Beverly, Brenda and his brother Jim Spencer.

His twin sister Donna and their sister Barbara predeceased him.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospice of the Foothills who eased Dan’s passing and who gave comfort to the family.

Dan’s Celebration of Life and Burial of his ashes at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Grass Valley will take place sometime in June so that his daughter and grandchildren, who live in Florida, may attend.