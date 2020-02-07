Obituary of Daniel H. Brown

Daniel H. Brown

To the great sorrow of his family and friends, Daniel H. Brown departed this life at the age of 79 on January 20, 2020, in Point Richmond, California. He was the beloved husband of Angela Brown, adored grandfather of Elizabeth Ferretti, and stepfather to Paul and Leonard Ferretti (Maureen).

Born to Milton and Rose Brown on June 20, 1940, Dan grew up in Plainfield, New Jersey. He graduated from Georgetown University Law School in 1973. He practiced law in the Washington, D. C., for a number of years before relocating to Oakland, California, where he practiced general and family law. He also obtained a Real Estate Broker’s license.

In 1999, Dan took the plunge and married the love of his life, Angela. They moved to a hilltop home in San Rafael overlooking San Francisco Bay. Always a fitness devotee, he became a hang gliding enthusiast and enjoyed many flights from Fort Funston in San Francisco with his friends. After retiring from hang gliding, he took up sailing, keeping his boat in Point Richmond and spending many happy hours sailing with his dog Maddy and his good friend Dario.

Angela and Dan moved to Grass Valley, California, in 2014 to be closer to their beloved granddaughter, Elizabeth and her dad, Paul. Dan took a very keen interest in Elizabeth and her education. As a very involved and loving grandpa, he provided her with all sorts of interesting pets–dogs and even a bearded dragon.

Other survivors include sister-in-law Philomena Wurche (Michael) of San Anselmo, cousins Douglas Pundick of Oakland and Richard Brody (JoAnn) of Prescott, Arizona, and numerous in-laws in Ireland.

A private memorial will be held in Grass Valley in the spring. At his request, Dan’s ashes will be scattered over Fort Funston by his dear friend and hang gliding pal Mark.

We are going to miss Dan’s enormous intellect, steadfast guidance, and wry humor.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mount St. Mary’s Academy, 400 Church Street, Grass Valley, California 95945.