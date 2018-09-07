Obituary of Daniel “Danny” Neal Tanner

Daniel "Danny" Neal Tanner died on August 18, 2018 at home in Nevada City. He was 74.

He was born on May 26, 1944 in Barberton, OH to Eva and Walter Tanner. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

When he was very young his mother moved the family to Nevada City where they were raised on Walrath Avenue. He was a member of the first graduating class of the new Nevada Union High School on Ridge Road in 1962. After graduation, he joined the United States Army. After he was discharged in 1965, Dan attended Sierra College and worked for a radio station in Auburn part time. Dan and his brother Gary ran Tanner's Trolley between Nevada City and Grass Valley in the late 1960's. He lived in Reno for three years and returned to Nevada County where he worked at the Veterans Service Office, became the Veterans Service Officer and retired in 1999.

He is survived by his brother William Tanner of Escondido, CA; life partner Louis Ferretto, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Eva; step-father Tony Rondoni as well as three older brothers, Walter, George and Gary.

He will be missed by all.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Aid Thrift in Grass Valley, Hospice of the Foothills, or to a charity of one's choice.

