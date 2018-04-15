Obituary of Daniel Charles Fogard

Daniel Charles Fogard passed away on March 8, 2018. He was 93.

Dan was born in Spokane, WA. He attended St. John's Elementary School and O'Dea High School in Seattle. On June 2, 1951 he married the love of his life, Jeri. They were married 51 years when she passed away in February of 2003. Dan was a Veteran of WWII and a proud member of the Air Force Association. After moving to CA in 1957, Dan worked for Sperry Gyroscope Company, then Lockheed Missiles and Space Company until he retired. They moved to Grass Valley where he sold Real Estate and later did energy calculations for the building construction industry in Nevada County.

In his younger years, Dan enjoyed snow skiing, boating, camping, fishing, golfing and enjoyed playing the guitar and the banjo. But the passion of his lifetime was Amateur Radio. He built his first radio at the age of 10 and through the years spoke to people all over the world through Amateur Radio.

Dan is survived by daughters, Debbie Kline, of Grass Valley, LuAnn Hamilton of Lincoln, and Kathleen Ueltzen of Loomis; sons Kevin Fogard of Rocklin, and Matthew Fogard of Acworth, GA; 8 grandchildren and 6 great granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Fogard, in 1990; his granddaughter Shannon Marie Fogard, in 1995, and his wife Jeri Fogard, in 2003.

A private family burial was held on April 21 at Greenwood Cemetery in Grass Valley, CA

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) at http://www.arrl.org (Education and Technology Program Fund)

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, Nevada City, CA.