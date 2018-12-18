Obituary of Danette Rizzonelli

Danette Rizzonelli passed away on December 14, 2018. She was 61. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, January 4, 2019 at Winton Cemetery in Winton, CA.

Danette was born February 12, 1957 in Merced, CA to Theodore and Carol Rizzonelli. She graduated from Merced High School in 1975. After taking many main stream college courses, Danette decided to focus on her artistic abilities to recreate her own little world.

Her interests included Donny Osmond music, kitties, collecting Garfield memorabilia, watching Hallmark and romance movies and good food.

She was an accomplished artist for Neighborhood Center for the Arts as she was developmentally disabled. She will be missed. She was an amazing gift to us all.

She is survived by her brother Richard Rizzonelli and his family of Stockton, CA; her sister Roxanne Rizzonelli-Leek and her family of Grass Valley and Merced, CA, and also many nephews, nieces and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Carol Rizzonelli.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pride Industries or Neighborhood Center for the Arts.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.