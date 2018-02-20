Obituary of Dane Pedersen

On December 24, 2017 Dane Harald Pedersen passed peacefully at his home in Nevada City, surrounded by family.

He was a grandfather, husband, friend, tinkerer and storyteller. If you were looking for him, Dane could be found tinkering in his workshop or walking his Boston Terrier, Pepper. In 1922 he was born in Norway into a family of 11. As a young adult, he was arrested by the Gestapo and was put in a forced labor camp for young men during the German occupation. He learned many lessons there, and to the dismay of his grandchildren, always had them finish their plate before leaving the table! After the war ended he attended engineering college, then served in the Norwegian Corps of Engineers, where he surveyed airstrips to determine how much land the German Air Force had taken from the neighboring farmers. He enlisted the farmers' help with the surveying to be sure that they were fairly compensated.

Following his military service, he came to the United States to continue his education. Here he became an American Citizen and always loved both America and his native Norway. He was extremely creative and held 21 patents which he developed for Porter Cable tools and Dymo labelers.

Dane had varied interests. He enjoyed golf and took pride in his hole in one trophy. He loved traveling with his wife in Norway and around the United States in their 5th wheel camper. He was always a joy to be around and was known among both his family and friends as "The Dancing King."

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia Pedersen, his sons Stein and Eric Pedersen, daughters Kara Pedersen and Katy Allred, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

His family dearly misses him, but we know that he is having a wonderful reunion with all his many loving family members.

There will be a celebration of life this summer and his cremated remains will be taken to Norway where he will be inured with his parents.