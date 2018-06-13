Obituary of Dana Marie (Sandoval) Guilloz

Dana Marie (Sandoval) Guilloz, 54 years young, passed away with her family at her side on May 24, 2018 in Grass Valley, Ca. Her final weeks were spent surrounded by family and friends who Dana had touched in some way throughout her short, yet very memorable life.

Dana was a naturally nurturing person who stood strong, loving, caring, funny and resilient throughout her life, including during her battle with cancer.

Dana was born July 29, 1963 in Oakland, California. She graduated from Mount Diablo High School in Concord, California. She touched many lives through her work, which included Grass Valley Ford, Twin Ridges School District, and for the past several years, Future Ford of Sacramento.

Dana loved music, concerts, travel, camping, gardens, flowers, the outdoors, dogs, antiques, cooking, and entertaining. Her sense of humor was contagious and she had a gift that made everyone who came into contact with her feel welcome and valued. She could also be counted on to let you know how she honestly felt. She enjoyed fun times with family and friends, but her greatest pride and joy was her three daughters and two grandchildren.

Dana is survived by her father Dave (Debby) Sandoval; mother Karen (Bill) Vomacka; daughters Melodie (Wes Vieira) Cullen, Christina Cullen, and Richelle (Matt Kadi) Cullen; brother David Todd Sandoval; niece Caymen Sandoval; great nephew Bentley; step-sisters Carol Vomacka and Tracy LaFreniere; grandchildren Hank and Alexandra Vieira; step-children Derek and Amanda Guilloz with former spouse Eric Guilloz; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.

The family wishes to thank all those who cared for Dana during her recent battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at: http://www.lustgarten.org/donate or by mail at: 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797.

There will be a celebration of life for Dana at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at The Roth Estate in Nevada City, CA.

Your love will light our way. Your memory will forever be with us.

We will always carry your love in our hearts.