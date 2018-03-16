Obituary of Dan Wilson

Dan Wilson passed away March 8 in Grass Valley, CA following complications of surgery. He had suffered for many years with heart disease and renal failure. It was often said he had at least 9 lives as he survived many illnesses and hospitalizations. He was 76.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He was born in Eastern Oregon and graduated from Oregon State University where he was a member of Delta Chi Fraternity. He joined Longs Drug stores as a pharmacist but rose thru the ranks retiring after 38 years as Senior Vice President of Pharmacy. He loved Longs and considered the employees as his second family.

He loved to travel and was fortunate enough to attend 2 Olympics, all 50 states and many European and Asian Countries. But his dream trip was attending The Masters in 1997 and seeing a young golfer named Tiger Woods win his first green jacket. He was a member of Alta Sierra Country Club where he served on the board for 3 years. Golf was a huge part of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Debe; daughter, Jennifer (Daniel); son Jim (Shelley); stepson, Chase; 3 grandchildren Jillian, Cooper and Finley, as well as sister Cheryl and niece, Nicole.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary; stepson Kyle and first wife Pat.

Prior to retiring to Grass Valley, he was active in the Lions Club, Trade Club, Volunteer Fire Department, a member of Rotary Club of Nevada County South and Boys Scouts. After moving to Grass Valley he supported Sierra Nevada Hospital on various committees and was on the board of Hospice of the Foothills for 7 years.

In lieu of flowers he requested donations be made in his name to Hospice of the Foothills or Sierra Nevada Hospital Foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.