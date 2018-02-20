Obituary of Dan Harbert

Dan Harbert passed away on February 5, 2018 at home with his wife and family by his side.

Dan was born on February 27, 1939 to John and Helen Harbert in Campo, Colorado. He grew up in Campo with his 7 sisters. He then moved to California where he lived the rest of his life. He spent 33 years working as an Iron Worker, and then worked at Grass Valley Group for 9 years before retiring. Dan found great joy in working on his 4 acres in Rough and Ready.

He is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Carolyn Harbert, who he was married to for almost 34 years. They enjoyed traveling together and spending time with their family.

He is also survived by his children John Harbert, of Placerville, CA, Dannie Harbert Jr., of Oakdale, CA, Jeff Harbert, of Julian, NC, Dawn (Chuck) Federmeyer, of Grass Valley, CA and Ronnie (Heidi) Bergman, of Lincoln, CA; 18 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at the

Rough & Ready Grange Hall, located at 14550 Rough and Ready Highway, Rough and Ready, CA 95975.