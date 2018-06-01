Obituary of Dan Forbes

Dan Forbes passed away on May 18, 2018 due to heart complications. He was 73.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon, on Sunday June 24, 2018 at Nevada City Elks.

Dan was born on June 10, 1944 in Petaluma, CA to Robert and Verda Forbes. The family moved to Grass Valley when Dan was 2 months old. Dan went to school in Grass Valley and graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1963. He was a fire fighter for the U.S. Forest Service for ten years and then went to work for the County of Nevada as a heavy equipment mechanic for 33 years until his retirement in 2007.

Dan married Denise Bennett in 1990 and enjoyed raising his step son Matt and later becoming the best friend to his grandson Cameron.

He was a car enthusiast and built many cars in his time. He was well known for his pride and joy a jade green 1956 Chevy.

Dan was one of the original members to start the Roamin Angels Car Club.

Dan will be missed by many as he was always willing to help anyone when needed, whether it was to help with fixing their house, building a car or just needing a ride. Dan was always there to help.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Denise Forbes; son Matt Burns; grandson Cameron Burns and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Verda Forbes; brothers Bobby and Larry Forbes; father-in-law George Bennett as well as mother-in-law Edy Lindvall.

Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Save of Nevada County, Diabetes Foundation, or to the Heart Association.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.