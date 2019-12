Obituary of DALE SWENSON

DALE SWENSON PASSED AWAY DECEMBER 6 2019. HE WAS 75.

HE WAS BORN AUGUST 28, 1944. DALE GREW UP IN UNION HILL FROM 1947 – I 1964. GRADUATED FROM UNION HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN 1958, NEVADA UNION HIGH SCHOOL IN 1962, SIERRA COLLEGE IN 1964 AND SACRAMENTO STATE IN 1968. WORKED FOR SACRAMENTO COUNTY AS A PROBATION OFFICER FOR 30 YEARS AND OWNED AND OPERATED A LANDSCAPING COMPANY FOR MANY YEARS. MEMBER OF SUNRISE COMMUNITY CHURCH FOR OVER 40 YEARS, TAUGHT A MEN’S BIBLE STUDY FOR 35 YEARS. JOINS HIS LATE WIFE LORRAINE, PARENTS PAUL AND BERNICE, BROTHER CLIFF SWENSON IN HEAVEN ON DECEMBER 6 2019. ALSO SURVIVED BY BROTHER DOUG, SISTER-IN-LAW EDWINA SWENSON, NIECE LISA JOHNSON AND NEPHEW GARY WOODRUFF AND MANY BELIEVERS IN CHRIST JESUS. NO SERVICES WILL BE HELD.