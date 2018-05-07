Obituary of Dale M. Sawyer

Dale M. Sawyer passed peacefully into eternity on April 25, 2018.

Dale was born in Lancaster, CA. He was a minister and retired Air Force and Civil Air Patrol chaplain.

He lived and traveled around the world before returning in his later years to California.

Dale is survived by four children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, a brother, and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce; son Ricky, and two brothers.

He served through hospital and home visitation ministry, and sought to care for the needy.

From his children, "We hope to see you later, Dad!" Private memorial and military honor interment are planned.