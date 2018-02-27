Obituary of Dale Gene Patton

Dale Gene Patton of Grass Valley passed February 22, 2018. He was 57.

He was born on October 26, 1960 to Dorris Patton and Joann Baldasarra.

Dale is survived by his children Robert McCully, Jesse Patton, Ashley Rodney, Keenan Patton, Marshall Patton and Siblings Dennis Patton, Scooter Colucci, Denita Patton, Ron Baldasarra, Mike Baldasarra and Martin Baldasarra.

Dale was preceded in death by his brother Dean Patton and sister Debbie Patton.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Match 2, 2018 at Twin Cities Church. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at The American Legion Hall, following the service.

Contributions can be made to:

https://www.gofundme.com/dalepattonsservice