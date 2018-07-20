Obituary of Dale Astesana

Dale Astesana died at home in Penn Valley, CA on July 19, 2018. He was 57.

A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. with a Rosary followed by Mass at 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at St. Patrick's Church in Grass Valley, followed by the burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery. There will be reception immediately following at St. Patrick's Hall.

Dale was born Sept. 13, 1960 in Chico, CA. He was adopted, along with his 2 biological brothers, in Dec. 1963 by Carlos and Bernadine Astesana. He graduated Nevada Union High School in 1979. In 1992 Dale met his wife, of 25 years, Linda and they married in May 1993. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad in Roseville, CA as a Carmen/Welder.

Dale loved wood working and camping, but more than anything else he loved being a father to his 3 children. Family was very important to Dale. He and his wife, Linda, always put them first and structured their lives around spending time together as a family.

Dale's fun-loving presence, smile and playful character will be missed by all.

Dale is survived by his wife Linda; children Ryan, Andrew and Kathleen; mother Bernadine Astesana; brother Gregory Astesana; sister Susan (Jon) Carcerano; mother-in-law Donna LaBrie; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Mary Jean and Manuel Gonzalez; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Steve and Renee LaBrie; 6 nephews, 9 nieces and several great-nieces and nephews.

Dale is preceded in death by his father Carlos Astesana; father-in-law Al LaBrie and brothers James and David Astesana.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.