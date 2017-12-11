Obituary of Dale Alan Saunders
December 11, 2017
Dale Alan Saunders passed peacefully in his home with family at his side December 1, 2017.
Dale was born October 27, 1957 in Missoula, MT and moved to Grass Valley when very young and has lived here ever since.
He worked in construction for many years and then drove big rigs for Mountain Peoples Warehouse. He recently had his Class A driver's license renewed.
Dale enjoyed being in the outdoors hunting, fishing and cutting firewood.
He took the responsibility for the past many years making sure his parents were taken care of, had plenty of firewood and any other considerations.
Dale gave to several charities, his favorite being Wounded Warriors.
He is survived by his mother Sharon; sisters, Lynn and Debra; brother Adam and many cousins.
A memorial is not planned at this time but if you wish, contribute to Wounded Warriors or a Hospice chapter in his honor.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County home invasion UPDATE: All 3 suspects now in custody
- Trio arrested in Auburn on warrant, drug charges
- Man gets life sentence in looting case during Oroville Dam evacuations
- Two defendants convicted, Grass Valley man still facing charges in multi-million-dollar mortgage fraud scheme
- Mountain lion damaged missing Sacramento woman’s body, Placer County authorities say