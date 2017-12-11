Obituary of Dale Alan Saunders

Dale Alan Saunders passed peacefully in his home with family at his side December 1, 2017.

Dale was born October 27, 1957 in Missoula, MT and moved to Grass Valley when very young and has lived here ever since.

He worked in construction for many years and then drove big rigs for Mountain Peoples Warehouse. He recently had his Class A driver's license renewed.

Dale enjoyed being in the outdoors hunting, fishing and cutting firewood.

He took the responsibility for the past many years making sure his parents were taken care of, had plenty of firewood and any other considerations.

Dale gave to several charities, his favorite being Wounded Warriors.

He is survived by his mother Sharon; sisters, Lynn and Debra; brother Adam and many cousins.

A memorial is not planned at this time but if you wish, contribute to Wounded Warriors or a Hospice chapter in his honor.