Obituary of D. Dean Ganes

D. Dean Ganes passed away on January 19, 2019 in Salem, OR. He was 85.

He was born May 1, 1933 in Brookings, Oregon to Franklin and Bertha (Bascue) Ganes. He was the 3rd of 6 children.

Dean served honorably in the Navy See Bees during the Korean Conflict.

Dean is a graduate of U of P Stockton Pharmacy School where he also minored in Chemistry and Engineering. He later worked as a Pharmacist for 40 years in hospital pharmacy departments.

He retired in 1993 and stayed active in the Masonic Lodge, Elks Lodge, was an active member in the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation in Tillamook.

He enjoyed gold mining, hunting and fishing and local fund raising activities.

Dean is survived by his wife of 40 years, Pandora; daughter Lorae (Adam) Cunningham; five step children, Michael (Rebecca) Justeson, Marcia Huffman, Brian (Jill) Grinnell, Christine (Todd) Biery and Deborah (Tony) Martinez; eleven grandchildren and seven greatgrandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Betty Hazel and Phyllis Heitzmann.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Waud's Funeral Home, Tillamook.