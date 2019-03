Cynthia Natale Lansing, a flower child with a rock and roll heart passed away peacefully at home on January 9, 2019.

Cynthia was born January 24, 1953 in San Jose, CA. Her passion for life, and the value she placed on love, will be remembered by family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of more than 30 years, Rick Lansing; her son Nick (Amber) Doty; granddaughter Sadie; and sisters Cherrie Natale and Frances Emery. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents Nicholas and Ruth Natale, as well as her beloved brother David Natale. There will be a scattering of her ashes and a celebration of her life in Monterey for family and close friends later this spring.