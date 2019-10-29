Obituary of Cynthia Louise Meadows

Cynthia Meadows

Cynthia Louise Meadows passed away on October 23, 2019 in Maui, HI. She was 62. She lived in North San Juan, CA. Cynthia was born April 14, 1957 in Nevada City, CA. She was married to Howard R. Meadows on 4/10/73 in Reno NV. Her Father was Zack Uriah Moore, Mother was Ethel Irene Moore. She worked at Sierra Family Health Center, where she was a Certified Medical Assistant. Her Hobbies were: Collecting Elvis Presley memorabilia, purses, and going to the casino to play slots. Her family survivors are: Husband, Howard Meadows, of North San Juan. Daughter Angela Flores & husband Jason, of North San Juan. Son Randy Meadows & wife Lori, of Browns Valley. Daughter Rosie Norton & Husband Adam of Grass Valley. Son Scott Meadows of Grass Valley. Daughter Tiffany Doescher & Husband Jake of Pendleton, OR. Daughter Breanna Peak & Nick Kolaskowsky of Port Orchard, WA. Daughter Cierra Meadows of Maryland. Daughter Alexis Meadows of Grass Valley. Cindy had 18 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grand Children. She was Preceded in Death by her Father Zack Uriah Moore, & Mother Ethel Irene Moore. A viewing will be held from 1pm-3pm at Chapel of the Angels. Grave site services will be November 1, 2019 @ 11 am @ Hooper & Weaver in Nevada City. There will be a celebration of life @ 2 pm on November 1, 2019 @ North San Juan Fire Hall. Memorial contributions may be sent to: PayPal account set up for memorial to: angelflores32@gmail.com Arrangements are under the care of: Chapel of the Angels Mortuary, Grass Valley.