Obituary of Cynthia Faye Weeks

Cynthia Faye Weeks departed this life on June 12, 2019 at home in Nevada City, CA. During her last days she said goodbye to her family and many friends.

Cynthia was born in Morehouse, Missouri on March 17, 1943. Soon after, her family moved to California. Cynthia graduated from high school in Perris, CA and attended Riverside City College. She married Dave Weeks and welcomed her son David Robert Weeks in 1963. While living in Santa Clara, she worked in the early semiconductor industry.

Cynthia loved to cook and studied culinary arts at Cabrillo College near Santa Cruz and went on to become a personal chef. Her career in cooking gave her the opportunity to travel extensively.

She moved to Grass Valley from Santa Cruz in 2004 to help care for her parents John and Lois Ferrier.

Cynthia was a kind and loving sister, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her son David Weeks, granddaughter Alexandra (Peach), sister Kimberly Ferrier, and brother David Ferrier.

Cynthia had many loving and caring friends.

A celebration of life is planned from 2 to 4 p.m., on August 11, 2019 at the Buttermaker’s Cottage in Western Gateway Park, Penn Valley, CA. The event is a potluck. Please bring a dish or dessert to share. Beverages will be provided.