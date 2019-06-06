Obituary of Cynthia (Cindy) Videgain

Cynthia (Cindy) Videgain died June 2nd, 2019 in Grass Valley. She was 63.

Born July 2nd, 1955 to Shirley Williams and Richard Mooers in Grass Valley, CA, Cindy graduated from NU in 1973, and married Val Vinegain in 1997. She enjoyed boating, fishing, and Bunco, loved her children and adored her grandchildren.

Cindy is survived by her son Tyler Ullom of Grass Valley, daughters Bree Stewart of Adams, IN and Kaleena Ullom of Nevada City, and 6 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Val Videgain.

A potluck will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Nevada City Elks Lodge.

Contributions can be made to Alcoholics Anonymous.

Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.