Obituary of Crystal Ashworth

Crystal D. Ashworth left this world on October 31, 2019. She was 63.

She was born April 16, 1956 to Carl and Gen Hamill in Santa Rosa, CA. She moved to Nevada County in 1963, where she has stayed and lived.

A Celebration of Life will be from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. on November 16, 2019 at the Willo Restaurant off Highway 49.

Crys is survived by her daughters, Buffy and Jennifer; her grandchildren, Eric, Mike, Tyler, Ryan, Jesse, and Genevieve; two great-grandchildren; and her two sisters, Carleen and Linda. Crys was so loved by so many – her extended family of friends was large. She always brought her smile and good energy everywhere and will be missed greatly by us all. The world has lost a little more light with her presence gone.