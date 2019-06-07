Obituary of Craig William Abbott

Craig William Abbott passed away on May 6, 2019 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. He was 68.

He was born on February 21, 1951.

Craig was a graduate of Alhambra High School in Martinez where he was on the wrestling team and golf team. He moved to Nevada City in 1975 where he was a life member of the Nevada County Sportsmen’s Club for 43 years. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his annual trips to Pyramid Lake.

Craig is survived by his brother, Russell (Donna) Abbott; sister Sharon (Greg) England; two nieces Heather (Greg) Goodman and Brianne (Jason) Miller; two nephews Ben (Christine) England and Tyler (Amy) Abbott. He also leaves behind 1 great nephew and 4 great nieces as well as extended family.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Elaine Abbott and his beloved daughter, Selena Abbott Rainsbarger.

There will be a celebration of life for Craig from 1 to 5 p.m., on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Nevada County Sportsmen’s Club.