Obituary of Craig Dean Brevoort

Craig Dean Brevoort died peacefully on December 22, 2018 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. He was 54.

Craig graduated NUHS in 1983. He worked in the hardware business most of his life; the last twelve years with B & C in Grass Valley.

He is survived by his parents, Audrey Moore and Dale Brevoort; brother Bent Brevoort; children Sasha Brevoort and Alexander Brevoort, as well as seven grandchildren.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church Social Hall, 1979 Ridge Road, Grass Valley, CA.