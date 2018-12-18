Obituary of Corrie L. Long

Corrie L. Long passed away on December 2, 2018 in Grass Valley. He was 81.

He was born on March 18, 1937 in Erick, OK. He served three years in the U.S. Marine Corps and spent twenty seven years with the Pasadena Police Dept and another seventeen years doing back ground investigations for the Nevada County Sheriff's office.

He very much enjoyed riding his motorcycle to breakfast with his friends and playing golf.

Corrie is survived by his wife Nancy; sons Mike (Karen), Scott (Jennifer); grandchildren, Madison and Mason; sister Georgia, and a nephew and two nieces.

He will always be in our hearts and loved so much.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.