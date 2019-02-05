Obituary of Cornelius “Neil” Thoman
February 5, 2019
Cornelius "Neil" Thoman passed away at his home on January 27, 2019. He was 88.
Per his request, no services will be held.
He was born to Victor and Mary Thoman on October 23, 1930. He was noted for his fine craftsmanship with antiques. He enjoyed gardening, being with his family, and teaching his grandchildren about the world. He loved to read everything and kept well informed. He was always diplomatic and will be extremely missed.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy of 59 years; daughters Donna and Leslie; son Mark; four grandkids and a great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and three brothers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
