Obituary of Connor John Gray Cichowicz

Connor Cichowicz

Connor John Gray Cichowicz, born 11/28/94 age 25, passed away suddenly in Bowling Green Ky. March 30, 2020.

Connor was the sweetest baby and grew into a sweet man. He possessed a great sense of humor and held a true wanderlust nature. Connor was a dreamer and wanted to make changes…to right wrongs where he saw them. Although, he sought a path to more healthy organic eating habits, he was the first to devour bags of homemade yummy chocolate chip cookies. And yes, he loved lobster but was torn with the sacrifice of life from that crustacean. Ever on a path to save the earth, one piece of litter at a time, he spent spring through summer hauling trash from the lake back to the house, where he lived with his Grandma Pat and Aunt Sascha. Always adventurous, Connor was interested in his heritage and hoped to bike across Europe and into Poland. He was an avid, eclectic reader, who loved picking from a diverse range of topics. An artistic soul who loved to create. Connor loved spending nights swinging in his hammock, watching stars pass overhead…tree frogs calling in the canopy. Spending a day kayaking and fishing were pure bliss. Connor loved spending time in Grass Valley where he was raised, and had many friends and family members who loved him dearly. There is so much more to Connor than we thought we saw, We love you Connor and are all lost without you.

Connor was preceded in death by his Grandfather Chester John Cichowicz, and is survived by his immediate family, Father, Gerrad Cichowicz, Mother, Kama Cichowicz-Satterley, Brothers, Gage John Cichowicz and Gregory Griffin-Cichowicz, Sister Maya Elizabeth Cichowicz.

Memorial service at a later date.