Obituary of Colleen Joyce Snow
May 15, 2018
Colleen Joyce Snow passed away on May 13, 2018. She was born to Prudence and Warren Campbell on July 24, 1926.
She worked as a riveter during the war and also as a public transit bus driver.
She is survived by her son Cecil (Kathlene) Snow. She is preceded in death by her husband and her six siblings.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Foothills.
