Obituary of Clyde L. Funk

Clyde L. Funk passed away on September 26, 2019 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. He was 53 years old.

A Pot Luck Celebration of Life Service will be held at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley, CA from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019. Please bring your favorite dish or dessert to share. Soft drinks and water will be provided.

Clyde was born May 31, 1966 in Goffstown, NH to Charles and Jacqueline Funk. He attended Manchester High School. He was married to Denise Milam for over 29 years. Clyde worked various jobs in his younger life until he found his calling as a roofer for 20 years. His last six years he worked at Waste Management as a Scale House Attendant in yard waste.

Clyde was an avid fisherman. He loved taking friends fishing at the local lakes, especially his friends who served in Vietnam.

He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Denise Funk, daughter Mariah Funk, son Clyde Funk, mother Jacqueline Schorling, brothers Charles, Mark and John Funk, and sisters, Moren Bissell, Debbie Martin and Kim Shaw.

He’s preceded in death by his father Charles Funk, grandmother Maybelle Schorling and sister Karen Flaherty.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.