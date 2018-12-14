Obituary of Clifford “Lead-Foot” Prentice Nibbelin

Clifford "Lead-Foot" Prentice Nibbelin, of Grass Valley, passed away on November 17, 2018 after suffering from a short illness. He was 91.

Cliff was born March 19, 1927 to Prentice and Bernice (Irish) Nibbelin and grew up in Lynwood, CA. He had one sister, Shirley. Cliff earned an Associate in Arts degree from Compton District Junior College in January of 1948 and served in the Navy during WWII. After leaving the service, Cliff married his wife of 67 years, Shirley Jean Bechtold, and raised three children.

In 1958, the Nibbelin family moved to Idyllwild, CA and Cliff started a business as a building contractor and real estate sales with his wife. After twenty successful years, Cliff and Shirley moved to Grass Valley, CA where he continued to build houses and buy and sell real estate. He and Shirley enjoyed many trips in their RV with friends, which is where his cohorts gave him the nickname "Lead-Foot." Cliff also enjoyed golfing and attending events at the Alta Sierra Country Club, of which he was a charter member, traveling the country to keep in touch with family members, and playing cards frequently with friends. He was also an active member of the Lions Club and a faithful attendee of Abundant Life Church in Grass Valley.

Cliff is survived by his wife, Shirley Jean Bechtold; three children, Sandra, Deborah, and Richard; two sons-in-law, Daryl and Ed Hammond; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was deeply loved as a great-grandfather, grandfather, husband, son, brother, and by so many around him who were able to call him their friend. Cliff lived a long, productive, and meaningful life surrounded by loved ones and long-time friends. He will be missed by those he left behind.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Atria who helped make Cliff's last year a pleasant, safe, and fulfilling one. During his final days, he also received exceptional care from the Golden Empire Convalescent Hospital.

Clifford's memorial service will be at 10 a.m., on February 21st, 2019, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute in his name to Abundant Life Church of Grass Valley, CA.