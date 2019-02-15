Obituary of Clifford “Lead-Foot” Prentice Nibbelin

Clifford "Lead-Foot" Prentice Nibbelin, of Grass Valley, passed away on November 17, 2018 after suffering from a short illness. He was 91.

Clifford's memorial service will be at 10 a.m., on February 21, 2019, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute in his name to Abundant Life Church of Grass Valley, CA.