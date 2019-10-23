Obituary of Claudia Watson MacDonald

Claudia Watson MacDonald passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from complications of breast cancer. She was 70 years old.

Claudia was born in Berkeley, California to Reuel Watson and Winifred Renfree Watson. She grew up in the Bay Area and graduated from El Cerrito High School.

In her youth Claudia traveled widely as a flight attendant and then worked as a veterinary assistant. She founded a business in Nevada City where she lived while raising her son Jethrin. Claudia also loved Australian Shepherds, and her dogs were her constant companions.

Later in life Claudia moved to Olympia, Washington where she enjoyed the close-knit community and dramatic landscapes.

Claudia is preceded in death by her father Reuel and her sister Beverly. She is survived by her son Jethrin MacDonald of Grass Valley, her grandchildren Ashlynn and Brayden, her mother Winifred Watson of Walnut Creek, her sister Diana Wilks of Carmel, her cousin Alan Watson of Sun City, Arizona, and her extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.