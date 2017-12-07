Obituary of Claudia Mai Martino
December 7, 2017
Claudia Mai Martino, passed away November 18, 2017. She was born was born on September 17, 1939.
She was born in Harrisburg, AR to Horace and LeMar Almond. She and her husband Phillip celebrated their 50th Anniversary on September 2, 2017.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Missing Sacramento woman Yin Wong found deceased in Placer County
- DNA match introduces Grass Valley man to his daughter for the first time
- Fatal wreck in Alta Sierra leads to vehicular manslaughter charge
- A to Z Supply in Grass Valley breaks ties with Ace Hardware
- Search continues in Placer County for missing Sacramento woman