Obituary of Claudia Mai Martino

Claudia Mai Martino, passed away November 18, 2017. She was born was born on September 17, 1939.

She was born in Harrisburg, AR to Horace and LeMar Almond. She and her husband Phillip celebrated their 50th Anniversary on September 2, 2017.

