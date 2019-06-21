Obituary of Christopher Morford

Christopher Morford passed away at his home in Grass Valley, CA on June 3, 2019. He was a young 39.

A celebration of life is planned from 1 to 6 p.m., on July 20, 2019 at the BBQ area at Condon Park.

Christopher was born on December 16, 1979 to Alan and Susan Morford in Grass Valley, CA. Chris graduated from Sierra Mtn High School where he continued his art education at Sierra College in Grass Valley in Mural Arts under the tootledge of Mr. Gary Graham. Where after graduation they taught mural art classes together and Chris and Mr. Graham took their classes and painted murals on buildings around Grass Valley, commercially, and in peoples homes residentially. Chris had a sister named Shea Morford and she married Brian Hardin and has two sons, Austin and Cody Hardin.

Chris interests included airsoft/warfare with friends. He was a musician who played many instruments, as well as an artist of many types. He enjoyed visiting with all of his friends and was a member of E. Clampus Vitus of The John Meek and John Stewart Chapter 10 in Nevada City, CA.

Chris has so many friends locally and in other countries that he will be missed dearly. Loved by one, loved by all.

Chris was survived by his parents Alan and Susan Morford; sister Shea Morford (Bear) Brian Hardin; two nephews Austin Hardin and Kody Hardin; grandparents Louis (Pat); aunt Barbara, and uncles Ron, Louie, Dennis, Bo, Jim, Jerry, Doug, Dan Crocker as well as many more cousins who are spread over the U.S.A.