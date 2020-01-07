Obituary of Christopher David Carnes

Christopher David Carnes was born August 18, 1981, in Roseville, California. He passed away in his sleep on November 23, 2019, in Grass Valley, CA. He was 38 years old. Chris graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1999. He was the very last graduate of Nevada Union to walk across the stage for the century.

Chris enjoyed life and had a quick wit that always kept those around him laughing. He had a laugh that was contagious and was quick with a smile. He was spontaneous and full of surprises.

Chris was an avid fisherman, catching his first fish on a fishing trip with his grandfather when he was 4 years old. He was also an avid sports fan watching most sports, but his choice in sports was baseball and football. He was a 49ers and Giants fan but also supported the Miami Dolphins. He was passionate about cooking utilizing his cooking skills at local eateries. He worked at CalTrans as a Supervising Cook for 9 years before transferring to Corrections. He worked as a Correctional Supervising Cook at High Desert State Prison in Susanville for a year before transferring to Folsom Prison where he enjoyed teaching his culinary skills to others.

Chris enjoyed life. He was a mountain of a man with a gentle heart. He was a generous soul often helping with local fundraisers. He loved his children more than life itself. He leaves behind his wife of 16 years, Chloe, a son James and two daughters, Audrey and Emma all of Grass Valley. He also leaves his mother, Claudia Long-Ellis of Grass Valley, sisters Stephanie Skeen and husband, Daniel of Susanville, Sarah Sanford and husband Thomas Pinkerton of Redding, Jessica Carnes of Lincoln and Savannah Walker of Citrus Heights, aunts Cheryll Schutt and Kathleen Jorgenson, nieces Lexi and River and nephew Wilder.

He was preceded in death by his father, Burton Coy Carnes, of Lincoln and his grandparents, Ray and Elaine Long of Lincoln and Gwenell Craft of Rocklin. A private family service was held December 21st, 2019, where Chris was laid to rest with his grandparents, Ray and Elaine Long, at Sylvan Cemetery in Citrus Heights.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Seamen’s Lodge in Nevada City on January 18th, 2020 at noon. The family invites all who knew Chris to attend the Celebration of Life on January 18th.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Nevada City Challenger League, a division of Little League, where all children can play baseball regardless of disabilities. Chris was a dedicated supporter of the Challenger League attending games almost every Sunday during the season. Donations can be sent to: Nevada City LL, Challenger Division, PO Box 82, Nevada City, CA 95959, with the name Carnes on the memo line.