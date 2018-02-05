Obituary of Christina Welsh
February 5, 2018
The Families of Christina Welsh
The Welsh's, The Flury's, and Kurtis Perugini
want to send a heartfelt message of gratitude to
everyonewho supported us during a most difficult
time with the loss of our Christina.
A special thank you to
The Nevada City Elks Lodge #518
The American Legion Post 130 Honor Guard
The Sacramento Marine Corp Color Guard
Our Grass Valley School District Family
and our County of Nevada Family
Your love and support will never be forgotten.