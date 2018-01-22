Obituary of Christina Rebecca Welsh

Christina Rebecca Welsh A celebration of life will be held: January 27th, at 1:00 p.m. Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 518 CA Hwy 49, Nevada City, Ca 95959 In lieu of flowers, please spend time with your loved ones.

Born January 23, 1994 passed away January 3, 2018.

Christina was a sixth generation native of Grass Valley. Christina attended local schools. Pre-school thru high school. After graduation from Nevada Union High School she attended Sierra College. She then went on to serve in the United States Marine Corp where she excelled. Receiving the "passing of the coin" award. After her honorable discharge from the Marine Corp she reenrolled in college through Butte County where she attended classes at Chico State pursuing a degree in physical therapy. Most of all enjoying life with the love of her life Kurtis. Christina was a beloved daughter, granddaughter and sister. Her smile, zest of life, and fun nature will be greatly missed. Christina is survived by her father David, mother Rebecca, Grandmother Elizabeth Flury, Sister Elizabeth, brothers Kyle and Chad, fiancé Kurtis Perugini, aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.