Obituary of Christianes “Chris” Mulder

Christianes “Chris” Mulder passed away September 21, 2019 at his home in Nevada City. He was 73.

A memorial service will be private.

Chris was born on September 18, 1946 in the Netherlands and came to America in 1954 through Ellis Island with his family. They settled in San Francisco, where he grew up. He went on to become a Fire Protection Engineer and then CEO and owner of Superior Automatic Sprinkler Company in the Bay Area. He moved to Nevada City when he retired in 1998 to be nearer to his grandchildren. He served as Vice President of the Roamin’ Angels Car Club in the early 2000’s and put a lot of miles on his hot rods. Chris was an expert slalom skier and enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to love the sport as well. He was also an accomplished marathon runner and extremely competitive racquetball player. Chris always remained fond of San Francisco and visited there often, frequenting his favorite restaurant, The Tadich Grill. He had such a positive effect on all who knew and loved him, and he will be dearly missed.

Chris is survived by his wife, Stella Walcutt Mulder and a loving family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Mulder and his mother, Maria Mulder, and his wife of 24 years, Janice Mulder.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley.