Obituary of Chester L. Ennis

Chester L. Ennis ended his 2 year long battle with cancer November 24, 2019. He was born April 16, 1953 to Chester D. and Betty Ennis Spindler in Grass Valley. Chester was married to Tina Comerate on April 1, 1983. He worked as a CNA at Golden Empire Nursing & rehab center. He was enjoyed Hunting, fishing, and was an avid gardener. He is survived by sons James, of Phoenix, Az., Chester Jr. and Justin of Grass Valley, Step son R.J. Wilder of Belgrade Montana, Daughters Christina,of Standish Maine, Katherine, of Concho Az and Kortney of Grass Valley’. He has 20 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.