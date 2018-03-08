Obituary of Cheryl Diane Short

Cheryl Diane Short of Ventura, CA entered the eternal gates of Heaven February 15, 2018. She passed peacefully at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 64.

She was born in San Bernardino, CA to Wayne and Ginny Gray, Cheri was a true country girl at heart and full of adventure. Moving to Ventura in 1968, Cheri attended Buena H.S Graduating in 1972.

She is survived by her greatest accomplishments, her sons Tom (Linday) Short of Seattle Washington, Matt Short of San Diego; grandchildren Gavin and Colton Lua and Mila; her father, Wayne Gray; her brothers and sister Alan, Valerie and Scotty all of Ventura.

Cheri was preceded by her mother Ginny Gray in 2002. Services will be held at Catalyst Church March 24, at 12:00 noon. 241 North Mill St, Santa Paula, CA 93060.