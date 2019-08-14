Obituary of Cherry Adaline Winningham

Cherry Adaline Winningham went to her final resting place on July 29, 2019. At the age of 83 she has been reunited with the love of her life, Richard William Alexander Winningham, Sr. and two of her three children, Bill Richard Winningham II and Carole Renee Arakelian. Cherry wrote that she is happy she will be with them again but leaves behind her middle son, Benjamin Lee Winningham to take her place.

Cherry was an active, vibrant, brilliant, vivacious mother, wife, grandmother, and friend to many. Cherry was born in Cherry Lake, Florida on September 1, 1935 to Nora and John Kiser. Being the first born in Cherry Lake she was given her name. After traveling with her family in the circus until the age of 12, her family settled in Stamping Ground, Kentucky. There she attended a Baptist School until they moved to California in 1950. There she came across a strapping, handsome, young man who sold her insurance for her Red Ryder Wagon. After receiving a rebuilt wagon and many days with lunch money spent on ice cream, she married Richard Winningham on November 30, 1951.

As a Young mother Cherry was active with the West Contra Costa Salesian Boys and Girls Club (WCCSBGC). She volunteered with the Lions club and local food banks. As her family grew, Cherry became a real estate agent and co-owner of the family business, B.B.B. Construction, in 1971. On April 19th, 1992, Cherry was enrolled as a

Soldier with the Salvation Army, Del Oro Division. She volunteered in the women’s home league and regularly visited convalescent homes in the Grass Valley area. She volunteered with local youth programs and Holiday events with the Salvation Army.

From 1987 to 1997 Cherry wasamong many who generously gave contributions for the Gentle Giant Monument at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. While in retirement, as her health declined, Cherry began making contributions in lieu of volunteering. Her generosity blossomed and expanded to those in need. She regularly gave to the American Red Cross, Fallen Soldiers of the CHP, Chips for Kids, Cal-Fire, Nevada County Law Enforcement and the Salvation Army annual Turkey Drive and Angel tree. Cherrywas deeply grieved by those who lost loved ones and their livelihoods during the Camp Fire in December of 2018, and generously gave contributions to those affected.

Cherry was a worthy servant of God, living and sharing the Love of Jesus Christ. As God drew her closer to Himself, she left behind those of us who she loved so dear.

She is survived by: Son, Benjamin Lee & Daughter-in-law, Saiphin • Daughter-in-law Johnye Winningham • Son-in-law Mike Arakelian • Son Darell • Nephew Harvey & Linda Barnett • Grandchildren: Nora, Delilah, Benjaleena, Michelle, and Kimmy Winningham, Bill the III & Chenoa Winningham, Jessica & Aaron Winningham, Michael Arakelian, Cherry & Brad Anderson, Mark & Andrea Arakelian • Great grandchildren: Hannna, Deanabell and Katie. Kyle, Kayla and Kiara. Jon, Joey and Kaleilani. Billy IV and Brandon. Emily and Olivia. Abbey, Kiley, Ocean, Carole II, and Michael Jr., Mr.Hank and Baby Dean.

Cherry was the cornerstone of our family. She established a firm foundation for generations to come. She was a gentle voice which will be echoed from the unconditional love and support that she so willingly gave. Those who loved her most said this:

My mom was a great mom. A mean streak 10 miles long, 100 miles wide and a love streak 100 miles long, 1000 miles wide. – Ben Winningham.

She was a very special lady- Johnye Winningham.

Thank you for being here for me and my family- Bill Winningham III.

Aloha, until we meet again- Jessica Winningham.

She was my rock- anonymous

She was a feisty southerner and I’ll miss her back-handed compliments.

I’m really happy that I got to meet her. I’ll miss her- Andrea Arakelian

So much to say about how Grandma loved us all and overcame every challenge life had to offer. I love you Grandma and I know you’re watching over us all. – Mark Arakelian

Thank you for always being here for us as we grew. We miss you so much.

We love you Grandma – Ocean, Carole, and Michael Jr.

I was blessed to know Cherry. She had a refreshing perspective and made me laugh about things that I took too seriously. She never hesitated to explain life to me. Most of all she was endlessly devoted to everyone in her family. She will be missed – Leah Moore

She was a wonderful woman, with a beautiful soul. When she told me she loved me, I felt special, and this was before she even knew who I was.

It was a pleasure knowing her and helping take care of her. She would never mind me waking her up to check on her periodically. She was well respected by me and everyone around her. I love and miss her so. She is truly missed. May GOD rest her beautiful soul. – Leeza Williams

Grandma Cherry you have been such a wonderful lady in my life and in my heart, you were the best grandma anyone could ever ask for I will forever miss your beautiful smile and warm hugs and kisses. I will miss you and I love you. – Amanda Williams

She was a wonderful person. She was more of a mom to me. She kept her heart and ears open. Her heart was always open for anything and anyone. She was always there for me when Ineeded someone to talk to. I miss her so much. I love you Cherry. – Tonja Rider

Grandma gave her time, Wisdom, knowledge, encouragement, discipline and whole heart to me every day of my life. I will honor her wishes and keep her promises she’s asked. I really truly wanted you to be here forever. I never thought of a day like this would come to pass. I pray all our broken hearts will look to the Lord for his wisdom, comfort and strength as only he can give. I loved you grandma every single day and will greatly miss you in every possible way. – Cherry II

And the Lord, He is the one who goes before you. He will be with you, He will

not leave you nor forsake you; do not fear nor be dismayed. Deuteronomy 31:8 NKJV

A graveside service will take place on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sierra Memorial Lawn in Nevada City.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Salvation Army in Nevada or Yuba Counties.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.