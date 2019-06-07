Obituary of Charlotte Welch

Charlotte Welch passed away June 2, 2019 in Grass Valley, CA. She was 85. She was born April 5, 1934 in Grass Valley to Charles and Irene (Silva) Henwood. No services will be held. She enjoyed reading, art, dancing, decorating, cats, and stuffed animals. The family would like to thank Mountain View Care Home and Hospice of the Foothills for their wonderful care. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.