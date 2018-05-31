Obituary of Charlotte Starn

Charlotte Starn unexpectedly passed away on May 10, 2018. Charlotte Van Kirk was born May 5, 1944, in Trenton, New Jersey. She was the second of six children of Clifford and Sophie Van Kirk.

Charlotte graduated high school in 1962 at Nousseaur Air Force Base, Morocco. She graduated with B.A. from Wayne State University in Detroit, MI. She soon moved to California and worked as a graphic artist for the Fairfield Daily Republic and the Sacramento Union newspapers.

In June 1993, Charlotte married Larry Starn in Nevada City, CA. She worked for the State of CA's, EDD's Labor Marketing Information Division creating maps using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) for the purposes of economic analysis.

Throughout her life, she enjoyed anything outdoors, particularly hiking, meditation, yoga, and traveling. Her greatest passion was art, especially watercolors. She was deeply creative and any artwork of hers surely indicated it.

Charlotte is survived by her husband, Larry, brothers, Robert and John, sisters, Gloria and Elizabeth, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Memorial Service will be held for Charlotte on June 3, 2018 at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main Street, Grass Valley, CA., from 2-4 p.m. For more information, please call 530-264-6640.