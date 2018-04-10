Obituary of Charlotte Aleene McDermott

Charlotte Aleene McDermott passed away on March 29, 2018 in Grass Valley, California, at the age of 93. A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 21, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church.

Charlotte was born on January 21, 1925 to Ernest and Margretta Lange in Fairfield, Iowa. Charlotte spent her formative years in Iowa before the family moved to Missouri for the majority of her education. While attending Washington University in St. Louis Missouri, she left after hearing the call to service and joined the U.S. Navy from March 1945 to June 1946. The Navy sent her to attend Hunter College for her nurse training.

While she was stationed in Oakland, California she met her future husband, Henry Anthony McDermott. They were married February 8, 1948 in St. Louis. They moved and resided on the campus of Pennsylvania State University where they began raising a family. Charlotte loved their time on campus with other students returning from military service after WW II.

After graduation they relocated to California, eventually settling in San Bernardino, California where they raised their three daughters. In addition to being a wife and mother, she also worked as a substitute teacher. The family expatriated to Australia for two years in the early 1960's. Charlotte often spoke fondly of her time there and her love of Australians. Upon their return to the United Sates, the family moved to San Diego, California where she was active in the community and provided an open home to friends and family alike.

In San Diego she worked as a unit clerk in ICU at Palomar Hospital. After her husband passed away she relocated to Grass Valley, California in 1995. There she had many new adventures and continued to show her wonderful spirit of hospitality and love of life. Charlotte was a loving mother and grandmother with a great sense of humor and appreciation for common sense. Her children and grandchildren will greatly miss her early morning phone calls on their birthdays, as well as her guiding love and support. Charlotte volunteered her time to many groups, Civic Light Opera, Girl Scouts, PTA, Scotten School, Hospice Thrift Store, Vets and many church organizations in all the towns that she resided in.

She is survived by her children and their spouses Bridget Howard, Sue and Root Edmonson, Margaret McDermott and Chris Stockdale, Stuart and Diane Garb and Rick Lemke. Her grandchildren and their spouses are Sarah and Don Pitt, Taira and Scott Holden, Sean Gary, Ashley and David Vanderpoel, Justin Edmonson, Brett Lemke, Ryan Lemke, Colby Lemke, Janine Garb and Jared Garb. Her great grandchildren are Andrew, Nicholas and Jenny Smith, Brittney and Brooke Holden,

Isabelle and Emily Pitt, Kenny and Abbey Vanderpoel, and many extended family members, as well. She was preceded in death by her Husband Henry A. McDermott (1994).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church and Hospice of the Foothills.