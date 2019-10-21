Obituary of Charles Vincent Elizondo

Charles Vincent Elizondo passed at his home here in Grass Valley. The world has been blessed by his presence from January 12th, 1937 to September 23rd, 2019. On October 25th, a service will be held at St. Patrick’s Church to celebrate such a full life touched by many. Rosary will be at 1pm, mass at 1:30pm, followed by a reception in St. Patrick’s Hall.

Chuck was born in San Francisco and raised in San Jose until his family moved to Menlo Park where he attended Serra High School. Chuck married his beloved life partner, Carol Ann Butti, at age 21. With aspirations to raise a family, Chuck would work diligently as a Macy’s manager in San Francisco. Five years later, at age 26, Chuck afforded a house in San Jose to start a family. Chuck always had a champion work ethic, which took him far…

All the way to Grass Valley! In 1974, at age 37, Chuck took the gamble of leaving a secure corporate career to venture as an entrepreneur where he owned and operated Golden Empire Market. In Grass Valley, he continued to support and raise his family residing on Alta Street. Just a few years later, Chuck’s aspirations went beyond business and towards crafting a dream residence in Sherwood Forest. By 1979, Chuck’s efforts resulted in the wonderful home where he resided with Carol for the next 40 years.

Besides work, and life as a family man, Chuck was an integral part of society. He had 46 years of perfect attendance with Rotary. He became Club President followed by District Governor. Through Rotary, he joined Dr. Kellerman’s humanitarian mission in Africa and also went to Russia to provide vaccinations for measles, mumps, and rubella. Chuck’s perfect attendance also extended to Church where as a youth he served as an altar boy, and as an adult he administered the Eucharist. He also helped to manage church finances.

Chuck’s grandiose lifestyle included recreation in the company of family and friends who also often benefitted from his amazing culinary skills. On Sundays, when the family was not working at the store, and after attending church, they enjoyed fishing outings. Chuck would navigate the local lakes and they would bring fish back home for dinner.

His fishing interest expanded after closing up shop and retiring in 1991. At this time, Chuck and Carol started to travel more to places such as Canada, Oregon, and Mexico where Chuck reeled in a Marlin!

Chuck also had time to polish his golf game post-retirement. Like fishing, when traveling Chuck would bring clubs to add time on the green, enhancing the travel experience. Chuck and Carol travelled extensively through Europe and South America. Golf was also enjoyed close to home with friends in Grass Valley.

Chuck embodied many passions for life and lived large. His immense passion is still felt by his survivors: Wife – Carol (Grass Valley), Son – Jon (Ramona), Daughter – MaryGrace (San Rafael), Grandchildren (of MaryGrace) – Alex (San Francisco) Brian (San Rafael) & Scott (New York City), Grandchildren (of Jon) – Jacob & Eli (Ramona) as well as a wonderful family web of nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Leta Elizondo, and sister Yolanda.

Memorial contributions welcomed and can be sent to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Cancer Center or Hospice of the Foothills.