Obituary of Charles Thomas Ramey

Charles Thomas Ramey went home to be with the Lord Jesus on January 15, 2019, due to complications of the flu. He was 63.

Charles was born in 1955 at the old Jones Hospital in Grass Valley, the sixth child of Willard and Josephine Ramey. He grew up on the Ramey Ranch and attended local schools, graduating from Nevada Union High School in 1974. He attended LeTourneau College in Texas where he majored in diesel mechanics and became very skilled in operating heavy equipment, especially the backhoe. He worked for Garten Construction Company and later was a correctional officer at CSPSac and Folsom Prisons until he retired. He loved swimming, boating, water skiing, snorkeling, playing Frisbee, gardening, art and sculpture. Family hiking and camping trips to the coast were one of his favorite activities. He loved his family dearly.

Charles is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linda Ramey; and her sons Mark Lovely and David Isom; daughter Elisabeth; son Caleb; seven grandchildren; his siblings, Sam Ramey, Mary Kasza, Bunny Jean Cunningham, Joe Ramey, and Sharon Brown.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Colfax Baptist Church, 24850 Ben Taylor Road, Colfax, CA 95713.