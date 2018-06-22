Obituary of Charles M. Mason ‘Charlie’

Charles M. Mason "Charlie" passed away on June 7, 2018 at his home in French Corral, CA. Charlie was 74 years old.

Charlie was born in Montana on June 4, 1944. He graduated from Livingston, MT and attended college in Southern California, receiving an AA degree. He was a master of many skills and earned his living as a logger, wood craftsman, boat builder, jeweler, gold miner, horticulturist, musician and a few others. Charlie's favorite hobbies were sailing, fishing, gardening and he had a passion for playing music with family and friends.

He is survived by his sisters Sheila and Danna; his wife Rosalie Stuart; sons Nash Mason, Jake Davis Mason, Joaquin Mason, Waylon Mason; daughter Carina Mason; grandchildren Austin and Sidney, Olivia, Ahlin, Adelynn and Hunter and Tigerlily.

Charlie touched the lives of many and will truly be missed.

Come join us for the celebration of Charlie's life from 3 to 9 p.m., on June 29, 2018 at the Community Center in North San Juan, 29190 Hwy 49. Share memories, music, open mic (Play or Say tribute) potluck dinner.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.