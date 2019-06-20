Obituary of Charles Justin Hurst

It is with great sadness that the family of Charles Justin Hurst announces his passing on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the age of 82 years. The day of his passing was Memorial Day, which is fitting because of his Naval service and love of the Navy. Charlie passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones in Fresno, California.

Born and raised in Nevada City, California, Charlie graduated from Nevada Union High School at the age of 16. After lying about his age, Charlie’s adventurous nature led him to Alaska to mine gold. He then attended the University of California, Davis, where he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. After graduating with a B.S. in Agriculture Production he entered the Navy and became a Naval Flight Navigator, navigating by the stars while supporting Naval Air Operations at Midway Island. Charlie served in the Navy Reserve for many years before retiring as a Lieutenant Commander.

Charlie’s interest in agriculture led to a fertilizer sales career with Wilson & George Myer Company/ Norsk Hydro. He traveled central California visiting customers and expounding his knowledge of fertilizer, agriculture and a little BS. Charlie retired in 2000 then became involved in Fowler FFA Boosters and Lions Club. His raffle ticket sales were second to none and still admired to this day. Charlie was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved being outdoors. He often included family on his adventures in pursuit of deer, salmon and other game. He was known for his superior deer skinning skills and loved a good, rare venison steak. Charlie always enjoyed an exciting cribbage game with his family members where he could show off his impressive math skills and excellent singing. He took pleasure in completing woodworking projects while using colorful language. Not only did he care for his children and grandchildren, Charlie never missed an opportunity to visit beloved siblings in Nevada City. He had a love of reading, favoring books about the military, murder mysteries, and birds. Birds were very important to Charlie, as evident by constant hummingbird feeder care and his ability to identify any bird species in his yard. In his later years, Charlie mastered computer solitaire and became an internet whiz. However, he could never quite figure out the (insert colorful language) TV remote.

Charlie is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara, whom he met and married while stationed at Barbers Point, Hawaii. Their marriage lasted an astonishing 56 years and they raised five children. Charlie will be lovingly remembered by his children: Mark Hurst (Linda), Amy Carter (Bruce), Heidi Hurst, Fred Hurst (Wendy) and Andrew Hurst (Jean). Charlie was also loved by 12 grandchildren: Luke Hurst (Andrea), Jacob Hurst, Jed Hurst, Caitlin Carter (Jerry), Max Carter (Samantha), Grace Woods, Henry Woods, Emma Hurst, Elijah Hurst, Abigail Hurst, Charlotte Hurst, and Caroline Hurst. He was fortunate to have become a great grandpa to Cambria Hurst, Lee Hurst and Lucia Hurst. Charlie unfortunately passed away before meeting Caitlin’s baby Ace Verastegui. His siblings include Roberta Woods, Valencia Orzalli, Sharon Risvold (Stan), and Daphne Orzalli (Richard Goldwach). Charlie is also survived by many other nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved parents, Justin Hurst, Valencia and Leslie Orzalli and his brother, Peter Orzalli.

A celebration of Charlie’s life will be held from 1-3 PM, on Saturday, July 6, at Favorito Restaurant, 115 N 6th St, Fowler, Ca. Please join us to remember Charlie, recount old stories and enjoy delicious desserts. Donations in memory of Charlie can be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Fowler FFA (for the purchase of raffle tickets, of course).